Passengers discover bus driver drunk

Most Popular
-
1
[H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy
-
2
‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand
-
3
S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD
-
4
Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China
-
5
[Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots
-
6
[Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future
-
7
South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry
-
8
SM, YG Entertainment’s K-pop groups benefit from troubles at Hybe
-
9
S. Korea to hold rotating presidency of UN Security Council next month
-
10
Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week
Passengers discover bus driver drunkBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 24, 2024 - 11:41
A Busan bus driver was recently caught working while under the influence of alcohol, local police said Friday.
Passengers of the bus that was operating in Busanjin-gu, Busan suspected that the driver was drunk, based on the strong smell of alcohol, and reported it to the police, according to the Busanjin Police Station.
Officers who arrived on the scene stopped the vehicle and tested the driver, who showed blood alcohol content that was high enough to have his driver's license revoked. The exact level was not made public.
The driver was taken for investigation, and the 10 passengers on the bus were transferred to another bus.
Police sent the driver's blood to the National Forensic Service for further analysis, and are trying to find out how the driver bypassed the bus company's testing procedures. Investigators suspect that the driver asked a company security guard to take the test instead.
The bus company has removed the driver from duty, and is planning to hold a disciplinary committee after the police investigation.
Busan city government is mulling punishment for the company, ranging from fines to cessation of its operation.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to hold rotating presidency of UN Security Council next month
-
Govt. to reduce tariffs on fresh food imports to curb inflation
-
Ruling party calls for bipartisanship