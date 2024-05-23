Genesis BBQ opens new US stores in Omaha

Most Popular
Genesis BBQ opens new US stores in OmahaBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 26, 2024 - 13:48
Genesis BBQ Group, Korea's largest chicken franchise, announced Thursday the opening of a new store in Omaha, in eastern Nebraska.
With the launch of the Omaha branch, BBQ has successfully expanded its presence to 28 out of the 50 states in the US.
Omaha is the largest city in the state and is also home to Berkshire Hathaway, the investment holding company of renowned investor Warren Buffett.
BBQ's Omaha branch, located just ten minutes from Berkshire Hathaway's headquarters, is expected to present Korean food to a whole of global economic figures visiting the company.
The Omaha branch covers approximately 260 square meters with a total of 62 seats, allowing customers to enjoy both chicken and beer. It offers BBQ's signature menu items such as golden olive chicken and honey garlic chicken.
"We will continue to develop locally tailored menus and analyze the market so that our chicken can be enjoyed in all 50 states of the US," added a BBQ official.
BBQ operates over 700 stores in 57 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Panama, Malaysia and Vietnam. In February, BBQ topped a fast-food chicken ranking in the US. The ranking was held by the US food magazine, Taste of Home.
