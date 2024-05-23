New meteorological satellite gets preliminary OK

Chollian-5 is set to become South Korea’s third geostationary meteorological satellite, as it passed a preliminary feasibility study Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration and the Ministry of Science and ICT.

According to the KMA and the Science and ICT Ministry, a total of 680 billion won ($499 million) budget will be invested into developing the satellite, following the results of the feasibility studies. If things go to plan, the new satellite will be launched in 2031.

The development of Chollian-5 comes as the current meteorological satellite in operation, or the Chollian-2A, reaches the end of its lifespan. Chollian-2A, designed to monitor space weather and terrestrial meteorology, is built to operate until 2029.

Before Chollian-5, Korea launched two geostationary satellites -- Chollian-1 and Chollian-2A -- in 2010 and 2018 respectively. While the first satellite was designed for oceanography, meteorological observations and satellite communications, the second satellite focused on monitoring space weather and terrestrial meteorology. Another satellite, known as Chollian-2B, was a geostationary environmental monitoring satellite launched in 2020 to track the generation, migration and extinction of environmental pollutants such as fine and yellow dust and marine conditions around the Korean Peninsula for 10 years.

Initially, the KMA had planned to develop Chollian-5 from 2023 to replace Chollian-2A at the end of its lifespan. However, this plan was delayed as it failed to pass a feasibility study in 2021. Accordingly, Chollian-2A will have to work two years longer than its originally intended lifespan.

Chollian-5, unlike Chollian-2A, will have 18 built-in observation channels to observe weather patterns in more detail than the current satellite. Its spatial resolution will also be four times higher than its predecessor, enabling short-term weather forecasts at town-levels and a localized detection of forest fires and heavy rainfall.

The KMA anticipates that Chollian-2A will be able to operate for 2 1/2 years after its 2029 deadline. According to the KMA, any errors made to the weather observation data due to the satellite’s weakened performance after 2029 will be corrected through software possessed by the KMA.

Both the KMA and the Science and ICT Ministry vowed to closely collaborate to refine and specify further plans while also securing budgets for the launch of Chollian-5.