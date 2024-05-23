Woman's body found on Haeundae Beach

Most Popular
Woman's body found on Haeundae BeachBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 23, 2024 - 14:41
The body of a woman in her 40s had been found in the waters near the Haeundae Beach in Busan, local coast guard said Thursday.
Officials at the Busan Coast Guard said they received a report of what appears to be a person floating in the water at around 8:57 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials found that it was a woman, wearing everyday clothes.
Initial inspection of her body showed that she had drowned to death, and that she had no signs of physical trauma. Officials noted that it does not seem likely that she had been swimming, given that she was fully clothed.
The Busan Coast Guard confirmed that the victim had been reported missing in Daejeon on Tuesday. It is conducting further investigation on exactly how she died, and how she ended up in Busan, which is nearly 200 kilometers away from where she was initially reported missing.
