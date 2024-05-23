LG, UNESCO to develop online education course on AI ethics

Most Popular
LG, UNESCO to develop online education course on AI ethicsBy Park Se-ra
Published : May 23, 2024 - 13:21
LG AI Research, LG Group’s artificial intelligence think tank, said Wednesday that it has inked a strategic partnership with UNESCO to develop an education course on AI ethics.
The partnership, signed on the sidelines of this week’s AI Seoul Summit, LG and UNCESO agreed to convene an advisory group of international experts within the year.
The education course is slated to be launched by the end of 2025, and LG said some progress could be shared at the AI Action Summit in Paris next year.
The course will be open to anyone through UNESCO’s Global AI Ethics and Governance Observatory platform.
LG and UNESCO will gather AI ethics practice cases from diverse stakeholders, including governments, businesses, academia and civil society. These selected cases will join the design of educational programs for both industry and policy applications.
"Beyond developing the course, both parties will also foster a global community for the ethical practice of AI," said Kim Soo-hyun, director of the UNESCO Asia and Pacific. "This project will promote responsible AI development and deployment and foster ethical innovation globally."
In addition to the project, LG and UNESCO plan to undertake further activities to raise AI ethics awareness, such as hosting international events and forums and exploring new initiatives.
“To ensure AI safety, it is necessary to enhance the awareness of AI ethics among those researching and formulating policies,” LG AI Research chief Bae Kyung-hoon commented. “We hope this project will strengthen the AI ethics capabilities of professionals and policymakers worldwide.”
