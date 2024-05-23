[Community Discovery] Jung-gu showcases historic, cultural sites at nighttime festival

An opening ceremony of Jeong-dong Culture Night takes place at Deoksugung in central Seoul on Oct. 13, 2023. (Jung-gu Office)

Jeong-dong Culture Night will take place near Deoksugung and Jeong-dong Street in Jung-gu, central Seoul, to show off its historic and cultural sites and host various cultural events from Friday to Saturday.

This year marks the event’s ninth anniversary since the event was established in 2015 as South Korea’s first "cultural property festival," or a festival against the backdrop of conserved cultural assets. Since then, the festival has gathered more than 200,000 local and international visitors every year.

Under the theme “spring,” visitors to this year’s Jeong-dong Culture Night will be able to visit historical sites along Jeongdong-gil, including the Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway near the palace and other notable sites such as the Seoul Museum of Art, Chungdong First Methodist Church, Jeongdong Theater, Ewha Girls’ High School and more.

“Jeong-dong Culture Night was first established to promote Jeong-dong’s historical value and identity and to boost tourism in the area,” a Jung-gu Office official told The Korea Herald.

“Like last year, we anticipate around 1,000 local and international visitors will attend this year’s opening ceremony,” added the official.