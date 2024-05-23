Symphonic music festival in Gwangju to bring together 2,000 musicians in July

The 2024 20th World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles (WASBE) Conference Gwangju-Gyeonggi will open in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, in July, hosting more than 2,000 musicians from over 30 countries, according to the municipal government.

This year's edition of the biennial symphonic wind music festival will run from July 16-20.

The music festival in the suburbs southeast of Seoul will include main concerts, lectures, fringe festivals and exhibitions, among which the main concerts will be held at the Namhansanseong Art Hall, with 13 teams from eight countries selected by the WASBE Committee.

The selected 13 prestigious teams include the US Navy Band, the Adelaide Wind Orchestra from Australia, the Baden-Wurttemberg Band from Germany and the OHJS Strasbourg Youth Harmony Orchestra from France.

The festival will culminate with a performance by the WASBE Youth Wind Orchestra, a group of young musicians from around the world.

The program has been an important part of the WASBE Conferences, according to the city government. The government added that WYWO has brought together talented young musicians from all over the world to perform wind band repertoires at the highest level. Students will have the opportunity to work with internationally renowned conductors, composers and soloists during a week of intensive music-making in Gwangju in July.

Before the main events, the opening ceremony will be held over three days from July 13 to 15.