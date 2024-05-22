[Photo News] Green heroes honored

The winners of this year’s H.eco Awards pose for a group photo with Choi Jin-young, president of Herald Media Group, the organizer of the annual award and the H.eco Forum, during an award ceremony held at Some Sevit, Seoul, Wednesday. From left: Choi, and the four award winners Jung Ju-yeon, founder and executive director of Wear Again; Jin Gwan-woo, founder of Soom-Tan-Geot-Deul; Byeon Su-bin, president of Diphda Jeju; Julian Quintart, a goodwill ambassador for EU Climate Actions. Also present in the photo shoot is Kim Suk-hoon (right), Korean actor and eco YouTuber of My_Trashman. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)