Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death

    Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
  2. 2

    SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes

    SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes
  3. 3

    AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI

    AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
  4. 4

    Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race

    Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
  5. 5

    [Up close in Yeouido] Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’

    [Up close in Yeouido] Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’
  1. 6

    Russia likely offering N. Korea technology aid to expand threats to US, others: Pentagon official

    Russia likely offering N. Korea technology aid to expand threats to US, others: Pentagon official
  2. 7

    Dog days are over? Popular dog trainer embroiled in workplace bullying dispute

    Dog days are over? Popular dog trainer embroiled in workplace bullying dispute
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
  4. 9

    [Editorial] Cross-border trade
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Surge in sales of ultra-high-priced imported cars

    [Graphic News] Surge in sales of ultra-high-priced imported cars
소아쌤

[Photo News] Green heroes honored

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : May 22, 2024 - 18:22

    • Link copied

The winners of this year’s H.eco Awards pose for a group photo with Choi Jin-young, president of Herald Media Group, the organizer of the annual award and the H.eco Forum, during an award ceremony held at Some Sevit, Seoul, Wednesday. From left: Choi, and the four award winners Jung Ju-yeon, founder and executive director of Wear Again; Jin Gwan-woo, founder of Soom-Tan-Geot-Deul; Byeon Su-bin, president of Diphda Jeju; Julian Quintart, a goodwill ambassador for EU Climate Actions. Also present in the photo shoot is Kim Suk-hoon (right), Korean actor and eco YouTuber of My_Trashman. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

More from Headlines