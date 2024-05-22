A.Virtual's air sanitizer hits Dubai market

Most Popular
A.Virtual's air sanitizer hits Dubai marketBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 22, 2024 - 17:06
Air sterilization solutions provider A.Virtual said Wednesday it would introduce its air sanitizer to the Dubai market through a partnership with Sharaf DG, the largest electronics retailer in the Middle East.
A.Virtual's air sanitizer with sterilization capabilities will be exclusively available in Sharaf DG's five stores in Dubai, located in Dubai Mall, Deira City Centre, Times Square Centre, Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Hills.
Sharaf DG operates over 40 stores across the Middle East and Africa, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Oman.
With the aim to enter all 40 Sharaf DG stores by the end of this year, A.Virtual's CEO Kim Tae-jun signed an export contract valued at approximately 10 billion won ($7.3 million) for the supply of air sanitizers to the Middle East in June last year.
The company is currently developing second-generation portable air sanitizers and plans to enter the business-to-business market in collaboration with local construction companies in the Middle East.
Founded in 2020, A.Virtual has exercised influence in the artificial intelligence convergence sector. With its headquarters in Korea and a branch in the United Arab Emirates, A.Virtual is experiencing an annual growth rate of 110 percent, rapidly advancing as a deep tech company with expertise in nanotechnology.
"We have gained recognition for our superior technological innovations and business viability, earning the title as a next-generation startup," explained a company official.
