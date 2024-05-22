[Photo News] Thank you

Most Popular
[Photo News] Thank youBy Korea Herald
Published : May 22, 2024 - 12:46
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (fourth from right) pose for a photo with company employees and their parents at a concert held at Olympic Park in Seoul on Tuesday. The group arranged a music concert, inviting employees who have shown outstanding performance in their work and their parents. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
