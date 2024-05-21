BAT Rothmans launches premium glo Hyper pro

BAT Rothmans' flagship heated tobacco brand "glo" announced Tuesday the launch of its new premium device, Hyper pro, with pre-orders available on Coupang.

The brand-new model features a new EasyView screen and the latest HeatBoost technology.

The EasyView screen, a high-definition AMOLED display, reflects consumer feedback from previous models. It offers six screen modes, allowing users to easily check remaining usage time, heating time, battery level and more with just a single click.

The device also includes a TasteSelect dial that lets users choose between two taste modes: standard and boost. The upgraded HeatBoost technology provides a rich flavor from the first puff and allows for longer usage. Boost mode heats up to a maximum of 300 degrees Celsius in just 15 seconds and can be used for up to three minutes.

The device boasts a simple yet sophisticated design, combining a lightweight aluminum body with a matte texture and metallic accents. It will be available in five gradient color combinations.

The product weight has been reduced by 14 grams compared to the previous model to enhance portability. It also boasts improved battery performance, allowing up to 20 uses on a single charge, with a maximum of three consecutive uses.

"We continue to listen to consumers and enhance our products with new technology so that they find glo a robust alternative to smoking. Through this pre-sale, we hope consumers can experience the satisfaction offered by Hyper pro ahead of the official launch," stated a BAT Rothmans official.