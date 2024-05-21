Police probe NK hacking S. Korean military officials’ emails

The police initiated an investigation into the case alleging that North Korean hacker groups targeted the personal emails of senior officials at the Ministry of Defense as of Monday, according to the National Police Agency.

Police officials are currently in the early stages of their investigation. Specific details and the extent of damage resulting from the hacking allegations remain unconfirmed, as the investigation is ongoing.

According to local media reports, the hacker group reportedly targeted around 100 personal email accounts, including those belonging to high-ranking military generals and senior officials of the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time where senior military figures have been targeted by a hack.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry stated that it has formed a task force with the police to investigate into the hacking of military personnel’s emails. Jeon Ha-kyu, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, stated that “no servers or internal networks of the Ministry of Defense were compromised (after the hack).”

“We have confirmed that the hacking of personal emails did not result in military data being compromised,” added Jeon.

To prevent further damages, spokesperson Jeon stated that the ministry notified those who were affected by the hack and have implemented additional security measures, such as adding two-factor logins and conducting antivirus checks.

The military and the police are weighing the possibility that the hack was carried out by one of the North Korean hacker groups, such as Lazarus, Andariel and Kimsuky.

According to the National Intelligence Service, 80 percent of cyberattacks targeting public institutions have been traced back to North Korea, with South Korea seeing an average of over 1.62 million cyberattack attempts per day toward the public sector in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Police Agency revealed on May 15 that the North Korean hacking group Lazarus was behind the cyberattack on the South Korean top court’s online network. Police investigations revealed that court data worth 1,014 gigabytes, consisting of highly sensitive information of individuals and companies, were leaked to North Korea from June 2021 to January 2023.