Six newborn puppies thrown away in garbage bag

Six puppies that were thrown away in a garbage bag (Taean Animal Protection Society)

A local animal protection group said Tuesday it has requested a police investigation into a possible case of animal abuse after six newborn puppies were found at a beach, apparently thrown away by the owner.

According to the Taean Dongmul Boho Hyeophoi (Taean Animal Protection Society), the animals were found inside a garbage bag thrown away along a beach in Taean-gun in South Chungcheong Province. Trash such as empty bottles of soju and beer cans were also found inside the bag.

Some of the puppies showed signs of cyanosis from having trouble breathing due to the bag having been tightly tied up.

The group told local news outlets that they have requested local police to investigate the matter, saying it is a clear case of animal abuse.

According to the Animal Protection Act, discarding an animal can be punishable by up to a 3 million won ($2,200) fine.

The animal protection group said it took in the puppies, advising the person who found them not to send them to a shelter. The law states that local animal shelters are mandated to keep abandoned animals for 10 days, after which they are euthanized.

The group has sent out a notice on its online cafe on Naver, looking for people wishing to adopt the abandoned puppies. An official of the society also urged anyone who can take care the puppies for up to one month to contact the group.