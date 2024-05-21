K-water boasts 'super-gap' technoloiges at World Water Forum

Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-water, said Tuesday that it presented three "super gap" technologies the agency has developed to tackle water issues at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia.

The technologies include digital twin technology for water management, AI-based water purification plants, and a smart water network management system.

Recognized for their potential to tackle the unpredictable and unprecedented climate crisis, they were featured in a special session at Tuesday’s forum. Notable attendees included Han Jeoung-ae, South Korean lawmaker and chair of the Asian National Assembly Water Consultative Board, along with officials from the International Water Resources Association, Asian Development Bank, and more.

The first technology showcased at the event was Digital GARAM+, which leverages digital twin technology that creates a virtual replica of the real world using a 3D model, and vast amounts of data. This allows for real-time monitoring and simulation of water management scenarios like floods, droughts, and water quality issues, aiding in optimal decision-making.

Following this, an AI-based water purification plant was delivered, which integrates AI and big data into tap water production and supply, moving from human-led analysis to autonomous AI operations. This system reduces human errors, optimizes energy use, and ensures timely maintenance.

Finally highlighted SWNM system combines the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI to address leakage reduction and water quality anomalies. Acting as a "water supply endoscope," it offers a detailed view of the tap water supply network, crucial for a reliable drinking water supply.

"This World Water Forum is an important turning point where K-water's three super gap technologies, which lead the response to the climate crisis," K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae said. "We will lead the digital water management paradigm to present new solutions to the water problems faced by humanity to develop into a global water company."