[Photo News] New brand identity for Bibigo

Most Popular
-
1
Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
-
2
Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals
-
3
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
4
N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
-
5
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
6
[AtoZ into Korean mind] World of the in-laws, where gender stereotypes persist
-
7
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
8
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
-
9
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
10
Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
[Photo News] New brand identity for BibigoBy Korea Herald
Published : May 21, 2024 - 15:11
CJ CheilJedang has unveiled a new brand identity for Bibigo, the company’s Korean food brand, aimed at targeting global consumers, the food giant said Tuesday. The new BI resembles a Korean dining table, symbolizing human connection through culinary sharing. (CJ CheilJedang)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon vetos bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief
-
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided