Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
  2. 2

    Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals

    Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals
  3. 3

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
  4. 4

    N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence

    N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
  5. 5

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
  1. 6

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] World of the in-laws, where gender stereotypes persist

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] World of the in-laws, where gender stereotypes persist
  2. 7

    South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim

    South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
  3. 8

    AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South

    AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
  4. 9

    Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided

    Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
  5. 10

    Hermes celebrates craftsmanship

    Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
소아쌤

[Photo News] New brand identity for Bibigo

By Korea Herald

Published : May 21, 2024 - 15:11

    • Link copied

CJ CheilJedang has unveiled a new brand identity for Bibigo, the company’s Korean food brand, aimed at targeting global consumers, the food giant said Tuesday. The new BI resembles a Korean dining table, symbolizing human connection through culinary sharing. (CJ CheilJedang)

More from Headlines