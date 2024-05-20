[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈직업, 일 자격〉

1. philanthropic [fìlənθrɑ́pik(əl)] 자선 활동을 하는

phal(love)+anthropic(‘인류’를 뜻하는 anthropos를 어원으로 함)으로 구성되었으며, ‘인류를 사랑한다’는 뜻이 어원이다. 보통 사전에는 ‘박애주의자’라고 나와 있으나, 자선 활동이나 기부 활동을 하는 저명인사를 보통 philanthropist라고 한다. 형용사형은 philanthropic이다.

The philanthropic hedgefund manager has fully funded the new math and sciences charter school for the children of the poor residents on the east side of town.

자선 활동을 하는 그 헤지펀드 메니저는 도시 동부에 거주하는 저소득층 자녀들을 위한 수학 및 과학 학교 설립 비용을 전액 지원했다.

● 요즘에 빌 게이츠는 컴퓨터나 기술에 대한 공헌보다는 자선 활동으로 더 많이 알려져 있다.

Nowadays, Bill Gates is known more for his philanthropic activities than for his contributions to computers and technology.

2. protagonist [proutǽɡənist] 주인공

prot(proto, ‘원형’을 뜻하는 prototype에서 보듯 first라는 뜻)+agonist(‘고통’을 뜻하는 agony와 같은 어원으로 ‘경쟁자’라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. 소설이나 영화에서 주인공 역할을 하는 사람을 말하며, 주인공와 대립하는 사람은 antagonist라고 한다.

The protagonist of a Hollywood action movie usually saves the world and gets the girl.

할리우드 액션 영화의 주인공은 보통 지구를 구하고 여자를 얻는다.

● 그 영화는 이야기가 전개될수록 주인공과 악당간의 경계가 모호해진다는 게 흥미로웠다.

The interesting thing about the movie was that the line between the traditional antagonist and protagonist started to blur, as the story progressed.

3. psychiatrist [saikáiətrist] 정신과 의사

psych(mind)+iatrist(소아과 의사를 뜻하는 pediatrician의 -iatri-와 같은 어원으로 ‘치료’라는 뜻)로 구성되며, ‘정신을 치료하는 사람’, 즉 정신과 의사를 뜻한다. 구어에서는 shrink라고도 한다.

Steve was emotionally crippled due to his traumatic childhood and began seeing a psychiatrist to sort through various issues.

스티브는 어린 시절의 정신적 외상으로 정서적인 장애를 입었고, 여러 문제들을 정리하기 위해 정신과 의사와 상담하기 시작했다.

● 정신과 의사는 내게 꿈에 대해 말해 보라고 했다.

My psychiatrist asked me to tell him about my dreams.

4. surrogate [sə́ːrəɡət] 대리모의

sub(substitute에서처럼 ‘대신한다’는 뜻)+rogate(interrogate의 -rogate와 같은 어원으로 ‘묻는다’는 뜻, derogatory 항목 참조)로 구성되며, ‘대신하다’라는 뜻에서 유래한 단어다. 특히 surrogate mother를 ‘대리모’라고 한다. ‘대리모 제도’는 surrogacy이다.

Due to Melinda's unfortunate medical condition, she has hired a surrogate mother to help her start a family.

멜린다는 불행히도 건강이 좋지 못해서, 자녀를 갖기 위해 대리모를 두었다.

● 대리모 제도는 생명을 거래 대상으로 삼으므로 금지되어야 한다.

Surrogacy, which treats human lives as tradable goods, should be banned.

5. vigilante [vìdʒəlǽnti] 자경단, 자칭 정의의 사도

영화 속의 스파이더맨이나 배트맨처럼 공권력에 의지하지 않고 스스로 치안을 바로잡겠다고 나서는 사람을 뜻한다.

The vigilante grew tired of the police's unwillingness to track down the criminal and became determined to do it on his own.

그 자경단원은 경찰의 범인을 잡으려는 의지 부족에 지쳐서 직접 하기로 마음을 먹었다.

● 배트맨은 영화 첫 부분에는 단순한 자경단원으로 생각된다.

Batman is simply regarded as a vigilante in the beginning of the movie.

〈기후, 환경, 자연〉

1. arid [ǽrid] 메마른, 무미건조한

‘불타다’라는 뜻이 담긴 ash와 어원이 같다. ‘건조하다’라는 의미를 지니고 있고, 식물이 자랄 수 없는 ‘불모지’를 표현하는 단어다. 비유적으로 무미건조하고 지루한 것을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

The first settlers feared that nothing could grow in the arid desert soil and soon adopted irrigation methods that allowed them to raise crops.

첫 정착민들은 메마른 사막의 땅에서 아무것도 자랄 수 없을까 봐 걱정했으나 곧 관개 농법을 채택해서 곡식을 재배할 수 있었다.

● 한국 기업이 건설한 담수화 시설 덕에 메마른 사막이 옥토로 바뀌었다.

A desalination plant built by a Korean company has turned arid desert into a fertile soil.