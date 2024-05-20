'K-Respect Day' to promote cultural understanding, combat hate speech

The Sunfull Foundation will inaugurate "K-Respect Day" on Thursday, aiming to foster respect and understanding among people of diverse cultural backgrounds.

"Korea is a multicultural country with 2.5 million foreigners. Despite their contributions, they still face prejudice and discrimination. This ceremony will promote understanding and respect for people from different cultures,” explained Min Byoung-chul, founder and chairman of the Sunfull Foundation.

The ceremony will be held at the National Assembly in Seoul, in collaboration with the National Assembly Sunfull Committee, and will be attended by co-chairs of the Assembly committee, the ambassadors and deputy ambassadors of India, the Philippines, Turkey, Vietnam and Cambodia, the Nationwide Sunfull Teachers' Association, the Sunfull University Student Reporters, and students from foreign schools.

K-Respect Day is an extension of the Sunfull movement that began in 2007 by Min, a renowned English instructor and endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University, to counter the toxic culture of cyberbullying and hate speech with words of encouragement, support and respect.

The movement is now being observed outside Korea, including in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, Sunfull officials said.

Thursday’s event will also feature a declaration ceremony of "No Hate Comments Day," to further enhance awareness about the importance of eliminating malicious comments and cyberbullying and to encourage grassroots participation in making the internet, and society, a brighter and more inclusive one.