[Photo News] Hankook Tire in Europe

Hankook Tire will showcase its latest products at the Tire Cologne 2024 exhibition, slated to take place from June 4 to 6 in Germany, the Korea tire maker said Tuesday. Hankook Tire will present its electric vehicle-dedicated tire brand iON's new summer product, as well as the e-SMART City AU56, a tire type for electric buses, for the first time at the global exhibition. (Hankook Tire & Technology)