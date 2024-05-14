Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier
  2. 2

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain
  3. 3

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
  5. 5

    [LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children

    [LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children
  1. 6

    Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion

    Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion
  2. 7

    Samsung doubles down on Vietnam

    Samsung doubles down on Vietnam
  3. 8

    In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China

    In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China
  4. 9

    Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats

    Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
  5. 10

    Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal

    Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal
소아쌤

[Photo News] Hankook Tire in Europe

By Korea Herald

Published : May 14, 2024 - 14:07

    • Link copied

Hankook Tire will showcase its latest products at the Tire Cologne 2024 exhibition, slated to take place from June 4 to 6 in Germany, the Korea tire maker said Tuesday. Hankook Tire will present its electric vehicle-dedicated tire brand iON's new summer product, as well as the e-SMART City AU56, a tire type for electric buses, for the first time at the global exhibition. (Hankook Tire & Technology)

More from Headlines