    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps

    [LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children

    Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion

    Samsung doubles down on Vietnam

    In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China

    Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats

    Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal

피터빈트

[Photo News] Taste of luxury in the sky

By Korea Herald

Published : May 14, 2024 - 14:07

Korean Air said Tuesday that its first-class cabin food and beverage service has won the top awards from the US travel magazine, Global Traveler. The airline offers a diverse range of menu choices, paired with an exclusive wine program designed by renowned sommelier Marc Almert. Since last year, vegan menus based on traditional Korean temple cuisine have also been served. (Korean Air)

