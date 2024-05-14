[Photo News] Taste of luxury in the sky

Most Popular
-
1
Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier
-
2
Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain
-
3
Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
-
4
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
-
5
[LLG] Unseen inheritance: Trauma of transnational adoption 'trickles down' to adoptees' children
-
6
Court's ruling set to shape path of medical school expansion
-
7
Samsung doubles down on Vietnam
-
8
In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China
-
9
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
10
Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal
[Photo News] Taste of luxury in the skyBy Korea Herald
Published : May 14, 2024 - 14:07
Korean Air said Tuesday that its first-class cabin food and beverage service has won the top awards from the US travel magazine, Global Traveler. The airline offers a diverse range of menu choices, paired with an exclusive wine program designed by renowned sommelier Marc Almert. Since last year, vegan menus based on traditional Korean temple cuisine have also been served. (Korean Air)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting
-
Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
-
Prosecutors grill pastor involved in Dior bag graft case