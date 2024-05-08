N. Korea's master propagandist under three Kims dies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) pays his respects during a visit to the funeral hall of Kim Ki-nam, former secretary of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by state-run Korean Central News Agency on the same day. (Yonhap)

Kim Ki-nam, a high-profile North Korean figure who dedicated his life to propaganda and agitation under the leadership of all three North Korean leaders since the 1960s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94, North Korean state media announced on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid a visit to the funeral of Kim Ki-am at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to convey his deep condolences over his passing, according to state media.

State media reported the passing of Kim Ki-nam, who had been receiving medical care for his old age and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome since April 2022, while also lauding his accomplishments.

"For over 60 years, he dedicated himself to consolidating the ideological and theoretical foundation of the party and victoriously advancing the Juche revolution," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a Korean-language dispatch obituary, further noting that Kim commenced his tenure at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in May 1956.

In the 1970s, Kim held a position overseeing the editing and publication of the political and theoretical magazine "Kulloja" (Korean for "worker") and the newspaper "Rodong Sinmun," ("labor newspaper") both of which serve as organs of the WPK Central Committee, North Korean state media said in his obituary.

Kim served as the director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department for over three decades from 1985 to 2017. Kim assumed the position of vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department in 1966, according to a database provided by the Unification Ministry in Seoul.

Kim had been credited with creating the cult of personality surrounding the Kim family dynasty, particularly throughout the three-generation hereditary succession process, by taking key posts at the Propaganda and Agitation Department.

"He accumulated remarkable accomplishments that were irreplaceable, as he faithfully upheld the ideology and leadership of the great leader, Kim Jong-il, at the forefront, vigorously enhancing the ideological unity between the party and the revolutionary ranks," the Korean-language obituary read.

The obituary read that Kim Ki-nam also "played a distinguished role in thoroughly establishing the monolithic leadership system of respected Comrade Kim Jong-un and steadily enhancing the political and ideological might of socialism in our style."

Kim Ki-nam was widely recognized as a "political mentor" to Kim Jong-un and close aide to Kim Jong-il. He was one of only two individuals among the seven who escorted Kim Jong-il's hearse in 2011 to continue his political career under Kim Jong-un's rule.