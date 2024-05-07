Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report

    Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
  2. 2

    Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report

    Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report
  3. 3

    [AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?

    [AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?
  4. 4

    Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology

    Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology
  5. 5

    Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers

    Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers
  1. 6

    Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis

    Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis
  2. 7

    Samsung mocks Apple over iPhone alarm glitch

    Samsung mocks Apple over iPhone alarm glitch
  3. 8

    Chip up cycle won’t stay long: SK chief

    Chip up cycle won’t stay long: SK chief
  4. 9

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations
  5. 10

    'Queen of Tears' riding high on Netflix chart

    'Queen of Tears' riding high on Netflix chart
소아쌤

[Photo News] Family fun

By Korea Herald

Published : May 7, 2024 - 13:57

    • Link copied

Korean Air hosted a Family Day event at its headquarters in Seoul over the weekend, welcoming employees and their families from Saturday to Monday. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the firm's annual tradition resumed last year. This year's gathering saw some 13,000 attendees, including Delta Air Lines employees stationed at Korean Air's headquarters as part of their joint venture partnership. The hangar was transformed into a theme park to offer a variety of activities, company-related events and exhibitions. (Korean Air)

More from Headlines