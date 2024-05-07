[Photo News] Family fun

Most Popular
[Photo News] Family funBy Korea Herald
Published : May 7, 2024 - 13:57
Korean Air hosted a Family Day event at its headquarters in Seoul over the weekend, welcoming employees and their families from Saturday to Monday. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the firm's annual tradition resumed last year. This year's gathering saw some 13,000 attendees, including Delta Air Lines employees stationed at Korean Air's headquarters as part of their joint venture partnership. The hangar was transformed into a theme park to offer a variety of activities, company-related events and exhibitions. (Korean Air)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
