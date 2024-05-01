[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈범죄, 규정위반〉

1. libel [láibəl] 명예훼손

‘명예훼손’을 뜻하는 단어에는 libel, slander, defamation이 있다. libel은 library와 어원이 같은 단어로, 출판물이나 이미지 등 ‘출판에 의한 명예훼손’을 뜻한다. 반면 slander는 scandal과 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘말에 의한 명예훼손’을 말한다. defamation은 둘을 포함하는 일반적인 명예훼손을 일컫는다.

The peace activist filed a libel lawsuit against the journalist for falsely and maliciously writing that he had incited violence at a protest.

그 평화주의 운동가는 그가 시위 현장에서 폭력을 조장했다는 기사가 잘못되었고 악의적이라며 기자에 대해 명예훼손 소송을 제기했다.

● 판사는 그가 제기한 명예훼손에 대한 배상 청구를 기각했다.

His claim for libel damages was dismissed by the judge.

2. manslaughter [mǽnslɔ́ːtər] 과실치사, 고의가 아닌 살인

homicide, murder, manslaughter 모두 살인을 뜻하지만 의미에는 차이가 있다. murder는 살인의 의도(intent)가 있는 살인을 말하며, manslaughter는 의도가 없거나 설령 있더라도 참작할 사유가 있어 murder보다 책임을 덜 묻는 살인을 말한다. homicide는 둘 다를 포괄하여 사람이 사람을 죽인 경우를 표현하는 일반적인 말이므로 homicide와 murder를 동일하게 생각하는 것은 잘못이다. 경찰의 homicide division(살인 사건 담당 부서)처럼 homicide는 특히 경찰 용어로 ‘살인’을 뜻한다. 참고로 ‘악덕’이라는 뜻을 지닌 vice는 경찰 용어로 살인을 제외한 마약이나 매춘과 같은 범죄를 지칭한다.

As the boy's death was ruled an accident, the defendant was convicted of involuntary manslaughter rather than murder.

그 소년의 죽음은 사고로 판결이 났기 때문에 피고는 살인이 아닌 비고의적 과실치사로 유죄 판결을 받았다.

● 70세의 노인이 도주하는 도둑에게 총을 쏴 사망하게 해서 과실치사로 기소되었다.

A 70-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a fleeing burglar.

3. perpetrator [pə́ːrpətrèitər] 범인, 죄 지은 사람

범죄를 저지른 사람을 뜻하는 말로, 줄여서 perp라고도 한다.

The perpetrator of the crime had fled on foot and was described by two eyewitnesses as being a white male in his twenties.

범인은 걸어서 도망쳤고 2명의 목격자에 따르면 20대 후반의 백인 남성이었다.

● 우리는 이런 만행을 저지른 자가 속히 체포되어 법의 심판을 받기를 진심으로 희망한다.

We sincerely hope that the perpetrator of this repulsive act is apprehended quickly and brought to justice by the law.

4. premeditated [priːmédətèitid] 사전에 계획한

pre(before)+meditate(명상한다는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. 말 그대로 ‘미리 생각했다’는 뜻이며, 특히 범죄를 사전에 계획했다는 의미다.

The defense lawyer claimed that the death occurred "in the heat of the moment," but the prosecution team portrayed a premeditated murder that had been planned over the course of months.

변호인은 사망이 우발적인 흥분 상태에서 발생했다고 주장했으나 검찰은 몇 달 동안 계획적으로 사전 준비한 살인이라고 생각하고 있었다.

● O.J. 심슨은 전 부인과 그녀의 남자친구를 의도적으로 살해했다는 혐의를 부인했다.

OJ Simpson pleaded not guilty to the premeditated murder of his ex-wife and her male friend.

5. punitive [pjúːnətiv] 징벌적인

punish와 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘처벌’과 관련된 것을 표현할 때 쓴다. 특히 법에서 punitive damage는 ‘징벌적 손해배상’이라고 하여(여기서 damage는 ‘손해’가 아니라 ‘손해 보상금’을 뜻함) 기본적인 보상적 손해배상(compensatory damage) 외에 추가로 부과되는 징벌적 성격의 배상을 뜻한다.

Despite successfully having the criminal charges dropped, the company was still ordered to pay $100,000 in punitive damages in the civil suit.

형사 처벌은 면할 수 있었으나 그 기업은 민사상 10만 달러의 징벌적 손해배상금을 지불해야 한다는 명령을 받았다.

● 금융 당국은 정부 지침을 준수하지 않는 은행들에 대해 징계 조치를 취할 것이라고 경고했다.

The financial watchdog warned that it will take punitive measures against banks that don’t abide by its guidelines.

6. sham [ʃǽm] 사기, 가짜, 사기꾼

‘위장하기 위한 가짜’ 혹은 ‘사기’라는 뜻이다.

Most "green card marriages" are total shams.

영주권 획득을 위한 결혼의 대부분은 완전히‘위장 결혼’이다.

● 선거는 현 대통령을 재선시키기 위한 사기였다.

The election was a sham aimed at re-electing the incumbent president.