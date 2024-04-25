Former victim of school violence donates organs

The bereaved family of a 37-year-old man who died recently had decided to donate his organs for those in need, the state-run organ agency said Thursday.

According to the Korea Organ Donation Agency, Choi Seong-cheol's family decided to donate both his kidneys, liver, lungs, and both his eyes to respect his wishes to help others.

Throughout most of his life, he suffered from an intellectual disability that he got as a result of severe school violence from when he was in high school. Choi had always been happy to help others despite his disability, and was preparing to become a social worker to help those in more unfortunate situations than him.

Choi's family said it was unfortunate that he passed away shortly before the family trip to Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, which he had been looking forward to.

"I wish you (Choi) could do in heaven whatever he wished to do in his life, but couldn't," Choi's mother Kim Jeong-sook said.

The state-run organ donation agency regularly shares the stories of organ donors with inspiring stories.