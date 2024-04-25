[Photo News] Delivery with robot dog

Kia said Thursday that it has recently conducted a pilot project to deliver parcels with Spot, a four-legged robot developed by Hyundai Motor Group-backed Boston Dynamics, as the company seeks new business models in advanced logistics. In collaboration with CJ Logistics, Hyundai E&C and robotics startup D.Hive, Kia loaded Spot onto CJ's parcel electric truck. Once the delivery car arrived in a residential area, Spot carried each package to its destined household. (Hyundai Motor Group)