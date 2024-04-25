Home

  1.

    [Exclusive] Korean military set to ban iPhones over 'security' concerns

    [Exclusive] Korean military set to ban iPhones over 'security' concerns
  2.

    Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy

    Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy
  3.

    S. Korea calls on Japan to confront history amid Yasukuni Shrine visit

    S. Korea calls on Japan to confront history amid Yasukuni Shrine visit
  4.

    Yoon's jailed mother-in-law excluded from latest parole list

    Yoon’s jailed mother-in-law excluded from latest parole list
  5.

    [Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'

    [Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
  6.

    Hybe and Min Hee-jin, CEO of Hybe sublabel Ador, lock horns

    Hybe and Min Hee-jin, CEO of Hybe sublabel Ador, lock horns
  7.

    Korea's homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space

    Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
  8.

    [Pressure points] Leggings in public: Fashion statement or social faux pas?

    [Pressure points] Leggings in public: Fashion statement or social faux pas?
  9.

    Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy

    Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
  10.

    Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency

    Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
피터빈트

[Photo News] Delivery with robot dog

By Korea Herald

Published : April 25, 2024 - 14:26

    • Link copied

Kia said Thursday that it has recently conducted a pilot project to deliver parcels with Spot, a four-legged robot developed by Hyundai Motor Group-backed Boston Dynamics, as the company seeks new business models in advanced logistics. In collaboration with CJ Logistics, Hyundai E&C and robotics startup D.Hive, Kia loaded Spot onto CJ's parcel electric truck. Once the delivery car arrived in a residential area, Spot carried each package to its destined household. (Hyundai Motor Group)

