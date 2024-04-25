[Photo News] Cleaning the skies

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] Korean military set to ban iPhones over 'security' concerns
-
2
Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy
-
3
S. Korea calls on Japan to confront history amid Yasukuni Shrine visit
-
4
Yoon’s jailed mother-in-law excluded from latest parole list
-
5
[Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
-
6
Hybe and Min Hee-jin, CEO of Hybe sublabel Ador, lock horns
-
7
Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
-
8
[Pressure points] Leggings in public: Fashion statement or social faux pas?
-
9
Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
-
10
Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
[Photo News] Cleaning the skiesBy Korea Herald
Published : April 25, 2024 - 14:20
Korean Air conducts its annual aircraft cleaning at its maintenance hangar at Incheon International Airport on Thursday. The Boeing 777-300ER, designated for long-distance routes and boasting the largest fuselage among twin-engine planes in Korea, underwent a meticulous cleaning process to ensure safe and efficient flights. The cleaning process, which encompassed the fuselage, main wing, tail wing and cockpit windshield, took some three hours, with 17 personnel deployed for the task, according to the airline. (Korean Air)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea's economic growth at over 2-year high in Q1: BOK
-
US eyes engagements on nuclear issues with Korea, Japan
-
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day