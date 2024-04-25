[Photo News] Cleaning the skies

Korean Air conducts its annual aircraft cleaning at its maintenance hangar at Incheon International Airport on Thursday. The Boeing 777-300ER, designated for long-distance routes and boasting the largest fuselage among twin-engine planes in Korea, underwent a meticulous cleaning process to ensure safe and efficient flights. The cleaning process, which encompassed the fuselage, main wing, tail wing and cockpit windshield, took some three hours, with 17 personnel deployed for the task, according to the airline. (Korean Air)