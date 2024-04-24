[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: It’s taking too long to post these pictures.

B: I know. They _____ have been up by now.

(a) would

(b) should

(c) could

(d) must

해석

A: 이 그림들을 게시하는 데 시간이 너무 오래 걸리네.

B: 그러게 말이야. 지금쯤이면 그것들은 업로드 되었어야 하는데.

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: should

의미에 맞는 조동사를 채우는 문제이다. '이 그림들을 게시하는 데 시간이 너무 오래 걸리네'라는 A의 말에 B가 '그러게 말이야. 지금쯤이면 그것들은 업로드 되었어야 하는데'라고 답하는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 빈칸 뒤의 have p.p.와 함께 쓰여 ‘~해야 했다(그런데 하지 않았다)’라는 뜻을 완성하는 조동사 (b) should가 정답이다.

어휘

post (정보, 사진을) 게시하다, 올리다

2.

A: Why don’t we go surfing tomorrow?

B: I’d love to, but I can’t _________ I have to work.

(a) because

(b) than

(c) though

(d) during

해석

A: 우리 내일 서핑 하러 가지 않을래?

B: 나도 그러고 싶지만, 나는 일을 해야 해서 갈 수 없어.

해설

이유의 부사절 접속사 채우기

주어(I), 동사(can’t (go))를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(_________ I have to work)는 수식어 거품이다. 이 수식어 거품은 주어(I)와 동사(have to work)를 갖춘 완전한 절이다. 따라서 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘나는 일을 해야 해서 갈 수 없어’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~해서’라는 이유를 나타내는 부사절 접속사 (a) because가 정답이다. 참고로 이 문장은 I’d love to, but I can’t go surfing tomorrow because I have to work에서 질문의 go surfing tomorrow라는 어구가 반복되었으므로, 조동사 can’t만 쓰고 나머지는 생략된 문장임을 알아둔다.

어휘

surfing 서핑, 파도타기

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Certain types of fruit _______ a stronger smell than others.

(a) is

(b) are

(c) has

(d) have

해석

특정한 종류의 과일들은 다른 것들보다 강한 냄새를 갖는다.

해설

주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

복수 취급하는 수량 표현 certain types of가 주어에 쓰였으므로, 복수 동사 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘특정한 종류의 과일들은 강한 냄새를 갖는다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘가지다’라는 뜻을 가진 동사 have의 복수형 (d) have가 정답이다.

어휘

certain 특정한

4. At a televised news conference, the vice president made an ill-advised comment for which he was criticized by __________.

(a) press

(b) a press

(c) the press

(d) some press

해석

텔레비전으로 방송된 기자 회견에서, 부사장은 언론으로부터 비난을 받게 된 경솔한 발언을 했다.

해설

‘the + 집합명사’ 채우기

‘언론으로부터 비난을 받게 된 경솔한 발언’이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 명사 press가 정관사 the와 함께 쓰여 ‘언론’이라는 사회 집합체를 의미하는 (c) the press가 정답이다.

어휘

televise 텔레비전으로 방송하다 news conference 기자 회견

vice president 부사장, 부통령 make a comment 발언하다

ill-advised 경솔한, 문제의 소지가 있는 criticize 비난하다 the press 언론, 보도진

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Wasn’t it your turn to wash the dishes last night?

(b) B: Yeah, and I did them right after dinner. Why?

(c) A: Well, some of the plates are still a bit greasy.

(d) B: Really? I guess I didn’t rinse them enough thoroughly.

해석

(a) A: 어젯밤에 네가 설거지할 차례 아니었니?

(b) B: 맞아, 내가 저녁 식사 직후에 설거지했어. 왜?

(c) A: 글쎄, 접시 몇 개가 아직도 좀 기름투성이더라.

(d) B: 정말? 내가 그것들을 충분히 철저하게 헹구지 않았었나 봐.

해설

enough의 위치가 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 부사 enough를 또 다른 부사 thoroughly 앞에 쓰면 틀리다. 부사 enough는 문장 내의 다른 부사 혹은 동사와 형용사를 뒤에서 강조한다. 따라서 enough thoroughly가 thoroughly enough로 바뀌어야 한다. 그러므로 정답은 (d) B: Really? I guess I didn’t rinse them enough thoroughly이다.

어휘

wash the dishes 설거지하다 greasy 기름투성이의 rinse 헹구다, 씻다

thoroughly 철저하게

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (a) / (d) / (c) / (d) enough thoroughly → thoroughly enough

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn