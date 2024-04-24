Coway launches Berex massage bed with enhanced usability

South Korean home appliance maker Coway has launched a new massage bed, the Berex Reclining Massage Bed, as part of product diversification aimed at the nation's soaring massage chair market.

The new product is the first of its kind to incorporate an automatic upper-body reclining function, specifically designed to ease the process of lying down and standing up -- a feature that addresses usability for the elderly and those with mobility challenges.

The model does not require users to manually adjust their position; instead, it includes a back pad, adjusting up to 70 degrees, and reclines to initiate the massage and returns to an upright position afterward.

Furthermore, the model tailors to an individual's needs, with a range of 30 different massage programs -- including six basic courses, six idiosyncratic courses for groups such as students and seniors, three courses focusing on specific body parts, and more.

Additionally, Coway provides a comprehensive massage chair care service for customers who opt for rental purchases, including regular professional maintenance and part replacement.

"The Berex Reclining Massage Bed is equipped with a reclining function that ensures a convenient and safe massage experience, even for the elderly and individuals with mobility issues,” a Coway official said. “As we approach the month of May dedicated to families, the product will be an ideal choice for providing a perfect rest experience for loved ones."

According to market tracker Frost & Sullivan, Korea's massage chair industry is valued at approximately one trillion won ($730 million), with the distribution rate remaining at 10.5 percent.

Global demand is also on the rise. Another market research firm, Research and Markets, estimated that the international massage chair market, valued at $3.3 billion in 2023, is expected to jump by 39 percent to $4.6 billion by 2027.