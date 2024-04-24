KGC eyes broader customer base with Lim Young-woong

Korea Ginseng Corp., the leading manufacturer of ginseng products in the country, has launched a new promotional video featuring trot singer Lim Young-woong.

Released on Wednesday, the video showcases a day in the life of Lim, from morning routines to exercise and singing practice. The video highlights the use of JungKwanJang, the company's premium red ginseng brand, portraying its products as essential for daily vitality.

Lim, known for his victory in a popular singing competition, appeals to fans across generations. Known for his heartfelt engagement with his fanbase, the singer often uses the term “Kun-Haeng,” a Korean acronym that translates to “be well and happy.”

The promotional video is narrated with the message, "We prepare the strength of every day with JungKwanJang to be your power."

During the video's filming in Seongsu, Seoul, on April 5, Lim fostered a lively and harmonious environment, the company said.

The JungKwanJang advertisement featuring Lim is available across various platforms -- including television, the brand’s YouTube channel, social media, and outdoor electronic billboards.

An official from KGC stated, "We created this advertisement to highlight the vibrant energy brought by the combination of JungKwanJang, the world's leading ginseng brand for ten consecutive years and superstar Lim Young-woong."

In conjunction with the advertisement launch and to celebrate the month dedicated to families, KGC is running the new JungKwanJang promotion until May 17. Customers at its domestic stores can receive Lim's posters and photo cards with their purchases.