CICI announces Korea image contests

The Corea Image Communication Institute is holding two contests to foster cultural exchange as part of the Cultural Communication Forum 2024 which convenes in June.

The “New Korea Idea” contest takes ideas that offer a different perspective on Korea that could be used to represent Korea.

The other contest, “AI Korea Image,” challenges contestants to create images that introduce Korean cultural contents such as food, film, music and tourism using an AI image program.

Submissions to the two contests will be accepted from April 29 to 6 p.m. on June 10. Selected works will be put to a vote during CCF 2024 on June 24 and three winners in each contest will be announced on the spot. Anyone living in Korea who is 18 years old and older can join the contests, according to CICI. One may enter one or both contests.

Inaugurated in 2011, the Cultural Communication Forum is an annual event that invites cultural delegates who have experienced Korean culture or had an opportunity to promote their own culture in Korea. CICI was established in 2004 and registered under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Korea to deliver all facets of Korea. Further details on the contests can be found on CICI's official website.