[Photo News] Garden for sustainable ecosystem

By Korea Herald

Published : April 23, 2024 - 14:51

    • Link copied

LG Electronics said Tuesday it opened a garden where pollen-carrying insects such as bees and butterflies, the populations of which have decreased due to climate change, can live stably, at its North American headquarters in New Jersey on Monday. Marking Earth Day on April 22, the tech giant held the Life's Good Earth Day Fair under the theme of "Better Life for All" to raise social interest in carbon neutrality and attract participation from community members. While some 700 people, including employees, customers and residents participated in the event, LG became the first Korean company to obtain the wildlife habitat certification from the National Wildlife Federation. (LG Electronics)

