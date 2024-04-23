New slogan for DDP unveiled

The Seoul Design Foundation announced Tuesday that it has decided on a new slogan for the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the first rebrand since opening to the public ten years ago.

The new slogan, “Amazing Tomorrow,” will replace the DDP's old slogan, “Dream, Design, Play.” According to the Seoul Design Foundation, the new slogan reflects the foundation’s commitment to delivering experiences that will amaze visitors to the DDP through its exhibitions, futuristic building design and construction technology.

The DDP first opened its doors to the public in March 2014. It took the place of the Dongdaemun Stadium, which was no longer being used, and the Seoul Folk Flea Market, which has since been relocated to Sinseol-dong in Dongdaemun-gu, eastern Seoul. Designed by world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid, the DDP is famous for its spaceship-esque design.

Over the years, the DDP has hosted various events, including the Chanel Cruise Show in 2015, “The World of Tim Burton” in 2022 and other city-led events such as Seoul Fashion Week, Seoul Beauty Week and Seoul Light. It was also designated as the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go” in 2015 and saw a record number of 13.75 million visitors last year, a significant increase from the 6.88 million visitors it saw in 2014.