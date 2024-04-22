[김대균의 영어산책] 항공전문용어 총정리(2)

지난주 연재에 이어서 항공영어 총정리를 정리해 드린다. 도움을 주신 아랍에미리트 항공사 승무원 출신 토익만점 비비안나(조정은)님께 감사드린다.

1. ARM

Definition: To activate or set the doors to automatic mode, which enables emergency evacuation slides to deploy when the door is opened during an emergency.

비상 시 문을 열면 비상 대피 슬라이드가 펼쳐지도록 문을 활성화하거나 자동 모드로 설정하는 것을 말합니다.

Example Sentence: The flight attendant instructed us to arm the doors as we prepared for takeoff.

승무원이 이륙을 준비하면서 문을 자동 모드로 활성화 하라고 지시했습니다.

2. Cockpit 조종석

Definition: The area at the front of the airplane where the pilot and co-pilot sit, equipped with all necessary instruments and controls for flying the plane and communicating with air traffic control.

조종사와 부조종사가 앉는 비행기 앞쪽의 공간으로, 비행기를 조종하고 항공 교통 관제 센터와 통신하는 데 필요한 모든 계기 및 제어 장치가 갖춰져 있습니다.

Example Sentence: The captain invited a young passenger to visit the cockpit before the flight.

기장은 비행 전에 젊은 승객을 조종석에 초대했습니다.

3. Ditch

Definition: A controlled emergency landing of an aircraft on water, distinct from an uncontrolled crash. 통제되지 않은 추락과는 구별되는 항공기의 통제된 비상 착륙을 말합니다.

Example Sentence: The pilot performed a successful ditch in the ocean after engine failure.

조종사는 엔진 고장 후 바다에 성공적으로 비상 착륙을 수행했습니다.

4. JUMPSEAT

Definition: A collapsible seat in the cockpit or cabin used by crew members or authorized personnel not involved in the operation of the flight.

: 항공기 운항과 관련이 없는 승무원 또는 승인된 직원이 사용하는 조종실 또는 객실의 접이식 좌석입니다.

Example Sentence: The off-duty pilot sat in the jumpseat during our flight to New York.

비번인 기장이 뉴욕행 비행 중 점프시트에 앉았습니다.

5. Touchdown

Definition: The moment an aircraft first contacts the ground during landing.

착륙 중 항공기가 지면에 처음 접촉하는 순간.

Example Sentence: We felt a slight jolt at touchdown, but the landing was otherwise smooth.

비행기가 착륙할 때 약간의 흔들림이 느껴졌지만 착륙은 순조로웠습니다.

6. APRON

Definition: The area at an airport in front of the terminal where planes are parked, and services such as unloading, loading, refueling, and maintenance occur.

공항에서 비행기가 주차되어 있고 하역, 적재, 급유, 정비 등의 서비스가 이루어지는 터미널 앞의 구역.(앞치마 아닙니다!)

Example Sentence: The aircraft was towed to the apron where it would be prepared for the next flight.

항공기는 다음 비행을 준비하기 위해 에이프런으로 견인되었습니다.

7. Runway 활주로

Definition: A strip of concrete or asphalt at an airport used by aircraft for takeoff and landing.

항공기가 이착륙을 위해 사용하는 공항의 콘크리트 또는 아스팔트 스트립.

Example Sentence: The plane accelerated along the runway and lifted off into the morning sky.

비행기는 활주로를 따라 가속하여 아침 하늘로 이륙했습니다.

8. TURBULENCE 기체 동요

Definition: Rough or irregular atmospheric motion affecting aircraft, often unexpected and varying in intensity.

항공기에 영향을 미치는 거칠거나 불규칙한 대기의 움직임으로, 종종 예기치 않게 발생하며 강도가 다양합니다.

Example Sentence: We experienced some turbulence over the mountains, causing a few anxious moments among the passengers.

우리가 산 위로 난기류[기체동요]를 겪서 승객들이 잠시 불안해했습니다.

9. Cruise 크루즈

Definition: The phase of flight where the aircraft is at a constant altitude following ascent and prior to beginning its descent.

항공기가 상승 후 하강을 시작하기 전 일정한 고도를 유지하는 비행 단계.

Example Sentence: Once we reached cruise altitude, the flight attendants began serving drinks.

크루즈 고도에 도달하자 승무원들이 음료를 제공하기 시작했습니다.

10. ETS (Estimated Time of Arrival) (예상 도착 시간)

Definition: The predicted time when an aircraft or other vehicle is expected to arrive at a specific location.

항공기 또는 기타 차량이 특정 위치에 도착할 것으로 예상되는 예상 시간입니다.

Example Sentence: The pilot announced that our estimated time of arrival in Chicago was 3:45 PM.

기장은 시카고에 도착할 예정 시간이 오후 3시 45분이라고 발표했습니다.