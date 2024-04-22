FM Cho discusses Mideast crisis with Jordanian counterpart in phone call

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks over the phone with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Hussein Al Safadi, Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke by phone with his Jordanian counterpart Monday and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the clash between Israel and Iran and the prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip, his office said.

In the phone talks with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Al Safadi, Cho highlighted the need for all parties involved to exercise "restraint" so that the conflict in the Middle East will not escalate any further.

Cho stressed that South Korea has always supported the "two-state solution" for the Israel-Palestine crisis, and the decision to vote in favor of the UN resolution for Palestine's full UN membership last week was made as it believes the membership will contribute to creating the mood for lasting peace in the region.

Safadi thanked Korea for voting in favor of Palestine, a bid that was unsuccessful due to a veto from the United States.

Safadi expressed hope that his country will work closely with Korea serving as an elected member on the UN Security Council for 2024-25.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation to help promote peace in the Middle East, the ministry said. (Yonhap)