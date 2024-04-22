Yoon appoints 5-term lawmaker as new chief of staff in post-election breakthrough

President Yoon Suk Yeol introduces his new presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, right, at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday named Chung Jin-suk, a five-term lawmaker of his ruling People Power Party and a political heavyweight viewed as a mediator, as his new chief of staff.

Observers say that the latest nomination was Yoon’s bid to see a breakthrough after the ruling party’s bitter defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections as well as to counter snowballing criticism surrounding the lack of communication among the presidential office, the Cabinet and the National Assembly.

“(Chung) is a five-term lawmaker who (was first elected in 2000) and had previously served as senior secretary for political affairs at the presidential office, an interim chairman of (the Saenuri Party) and took on several roles at the National Assembly including deputy speaker and the secretary general,” Yoon told reporters making a rare appointment announcement by himself.

"He has smooth relations with people in the political sector, which is why I expect him to carry out his duties well through smooth communication with not only the staff at (the presidential office), but also with the Cabinet, both the ruling and opposition parties, the press and across the civic sector,” he added.

Yoon stressed that the latest nomination will work as a turning point for the presidential office’s communication with the public as well, saying that he will “step closer to the people by further convincing and communicating with them about the path (the administration) will take.”

Chung, who stood next to Yoon during his announcement, pledged to “aid President Yoon to better communicate and lead a unified politics,” in his speech.

“I’m concerned about the current situation where the opposition has taken up the majority and the ruling party the minority at the Assembly, which is expected to cause further chaos (for the administration). I believed it was my responsibility to help out the Yoon administration and President Yoon Suk Yeol himself in these difficult times,” Chung explained.

With the position of the presidential chief of staff usually filled by seasoned bureaucrats, Chung is one of the rare non-bureaucrats to be nominated for the role. Chung’s nomination could be seen as Yoon’s effort to defuse criticism for “poor communication” over his remaining three-year term in office and to adopt a sense of “rational decision-making” in the presidential office, an expert noted.

“Chung’s past roles as senior secretary for political affairs and the National Assembly’s deputy speaker are likely to bring a sense of rational decision-making to the presidential office. It is part of Yoon’s efforts to defuse criticisms that he has poor communications with the Assembly and the people,” Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University said.

The 64-year-old politician will replace Lee Kwan-sup, who submitted his resignation on April 11, a day after the parliamentary elections, to take responsibility for the ruling party’s defeat. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and most senior presidential secretaries have requested to step down alongside Lee for the same purpose.

The new chief of staff garnered his title as a political mediator after serving as senior secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak from July 2010 to June 2011. He is known to have bridged the gap between Lee Myung-bak and former President Park Geun-hye, the leader of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, a predecessor of the People Power Party at the time.

Chung kicked off his career as a journalist for the local daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo, where he spent 15 years as a political reporter before entering politics in 2000.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea denounced Monday’s nomination as “disappointing.”

“Chung is one of the close aides of Yoon that has made the People Power Party into a lap dog of the presidential office in Yongsan,” it said in a statement released through its spokesperson.

“Does Yoon not have anyone to nominate besides his close aides?”

Yoon’s approval rate came to a record low of 32.3 percent as of last week, the lowest since he took office in October 2022, the latest Real Meter poll showed. The survey involved 2,509 respondents across the nation aged 18 or older.