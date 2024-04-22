S. Korean envoys convene to navigate strategy amid Middle East tensions

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul delivers opening remarks during an annual conference of chiefs of overseas diplomatic missions on Monday, which commences on the same day and will continue until Friday. (Yonhap)

The annual conference of chiefs of overseas diplomatic missions commenced Monday, with a focus on navigating diplomatic strategy amidst an era of heightened geopolitical uncertainties, exacerbated by escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

A total of 181 ambassadors, consul generals and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony of the five-day gathering entitled, "Our Diplomatic Strategy during the Era of Geopolitical Transition."

Notably absent were the South Korean ambassadors to Israel, Iran and Lebanon, as well as the head of the South Korean Representative Office to Palestine, amid simmering tensions in the Middle East.

"The rules-based international order has already been shaken by the US-China strategic competition, and the ongoing war in Ukraine has caused concern. Yet, with the crisis in the Middle East, where tensions are escalating, it has become challenging to predict the international situation even a step ahead," said Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in his opening remarks.

"The Indo-Pacific region, including the Korean Peninsula, is no exception."

Cho explained that North Korea, continuing to enhance its nuclear missile capabilities, has now designated South Korea as the "No. 1 hostile country," escalating tensions through provocative actions and rhetoric. Conflict in the South China Sea persists without resolution.

"The escalating confrontation between liberalism and authoritarianism is also ushering us into a world where the pursuit of so-called 'pragmatic diplomacy, which separates values and national interests,' is becoming increasingly challenging," Cho said.

Cho emphasized the need for diplomats to collaborate in exploring avenues to safeguard national interests while simultaneously upholding the rules-based international order and promoting universal values.

"Of course, safeguarding our national interests while simultaneously actively contributing to the freedom, peace and prosperity of the international community amid geopolitical uncertainties is by no means an easy task," Cho said.

Cho underscored that "it entails intense deliberations and discussions as well as difficult decisions, along with responsibilities" to that end.