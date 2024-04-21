Ateez member Yunho throws first pitch at MLB match between Dodgers, Mets

Yunho, a member of K-pop boy band Ateez, threw the first pitch at a Major League Baseball match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, his agency, KQ Entertainment, said Sunday.

Yunho, a vehement baseball fan since his childhood, mounted the ground and pitched the first ball to open the match held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (U.S. time).

He and three other Ateez members, Yeosang, Wooyoung and Jongho, were invited to the event.

"It was an honor to step onto the mound. As a baseball fan ... this will be an unforgettable day," Yunho reacted.

During the game, a video introducing the boy band was played, eliciting cheers from the spectators.

Ateez is scheduled to drop its 10th EP, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1," on May 31