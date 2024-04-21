Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Chinese man behind drug scam targeting teens nabbed in Cambodia

    Chinese man behind drug scam targeting teens nabbed in Cambodia
  2. 2

    S. Korean adults read books less than ever before: report

    S. Korean adults read books less than ever before: report
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?

    [KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
  4. 4

    W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee

    W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
  5. 5

    [Weekender] Why aren't K-pop stars cashing in on cosmetics?

    [Weekender] Why aren't K-pop stars cashing in on cosmetics?
  1. 6

    Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD

    Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
  2. 7

    Gold trading volume spikes amid Mideast crisis

    Gold trading volume spikes amid Mideast crisis
  3. 8

    Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea G7 summit exclusion

    Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea G7 summit exclusion
  4. 9

    Blinken to discuss N. Korea, Taiwan, Middle East during China visit next week: official

    Blinken to discuss N. Korea, Taiwan, Middle East during China visit next week: official
  5. 10

    Vice FM visits UAE for talks on economic, energy cooperation

    Vice FM visits UAE for talks on economic, energy cooperation
피터빈트

Ateez member Yunho throws first pitch at MLB match between Dodgers, Mets

By Yonhap

Published : April 21, 2024 - 19:54

    • Link copied

Yunho (courtesy of Ateez's official X account) Yunho (courtesy of Ateez's official X account)

Yunho, a member of K-pop boy band Ateez, threw the first pitch at a Major League Baseball match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, his agency, KQ Entertainment, said Sunday.

Yunho, a vehement baseball fan since his childhood, mounted the ground and pitched the first ball to open the match held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (U.S. time).

He and three other Ateez members, Yeosang, Wooyoung and Jongho, were invited to the event.

"It was an honor to step onto the mound. As a baseball fan ... this will be an unforgettable day," Yunho reacted.

During the game, a video introducing the boy band was played, eliciting cheers from the spectators.

Ateez is scheduled to drop its 10th EP, "GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1," on May 31

More from Headlines