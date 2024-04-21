DP appoints new secretary general, chief policymaker

The main opposition Democratic Party appointed Rep. Kim Yun-duk, a close confident of party leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung, as its secretary general Sunday, while Rep. Jin Sung-joon was named as new chief policymaker.

Both Kim and Jin are two-term lawmakers reelected for another time in this month's general elections.

The appointments came after the DP's outgoing secretary general, Rep. Cho Jeong-sik, and party officials related to policymaking functions voluntarily resigned in a reorganization push after the DP's resounding victory in the elections.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker closely aligned with main opposition DP leader Lee announced a run for the party's floor leader.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, a member of the DP's Supreme Council who was reelected for a third term in the general elections, said his election as floor leader will establish a "two-top system," with Chairman Lee best fit to push ahead with reforms.

"I announce my bid to run for floor leader of the DP with the goal to complete the mission bestowed by the people," Park said at a press conference.

Park is the first lawmaker in the party to publicly announce his bid for floor leader as some 10 heavyweight lawmakers are being talked about as potential candidates for the position.

The DP's new floor leader will be decided on May 3. (Yonhap)