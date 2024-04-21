[Photo News] Art for all

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo poses with award recipients, their families and Hana staff members at the award ceremony for the 2024 Hana Artverse, a contest for artists with developmental disabilities, at the firm's headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. The event, in its third year, aims to provide opportunities for artists with disabilities. The works of the 30 artists who were recognized at the event will be on display at the group’s open storage space, H.art1. (Hana Financial Group)