Top N. Korean agriculture official departs for Russia

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
-
2
Bae Doo-na shares portraying Korean identity in Hollywood's 'Rebel Moon'
-
3
S. Korea votes in favor of Palestinian bid for UN membership
-
4
[From the Scene] Monks, Buddhists hail return of remains of Buddhas
-
5
Medical schools granted enrollment quota flexibility for next year
-
6
Yoon offers first one-on-one meeting with opposition leader next week
-
7
France rejects opening Paris flight routes to T'way Air, deals blow to Korean Air merger
-
8
Chinese man behind drug scam targeting teens nabbed in Cambodia
-
9
Local govts. seek to attract foreign residents amid population decline
-
10
Korean Muslim YouTuber's plan to build mosque already in trouble
Top N. Korean agriculture official departs for RussiaBy Yonhap
Published : April 21, 2024 - 10:08
North Korea's top agriculture official has embarked on a trip to Russia, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday, amid chronic food shortages in the North.
A state agriculture commission delegation led by chairman Ri Chol-man, who doubles as a cabinet vice premier, left for Russia by plane Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Ri is scheduled to hold talks with Russia's Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev and meet other Russian agriculture and fisheries officials during his trip.
Ri will also visit the Nemchinovka Federal Research Center, which focuses on grain research, and the Russian State Agrarian University, the embassy said, noting that the delegation's schedule is expected to be "very busy."
The trip comes as the North has deepened ties with Russia since a rare summit between their leaders in Far East Russia last September, raising speculation the two sides may hold talks for possible Russian food support to the North, which has long grappled with food shortages.
In 2022, the North upgraded its agriculture ministry to a state commission in an apparent move to prioritize agricultural development amid its ongoing food woes.
It marks the latest trip of a North Korean delegation to Russia, with forestry ministry officials leaving Pyongyang on Friday for talks on bilateral cooperation. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
DP leader to put livelihood matters at top of agenda for talks with Yoon
-
Blinken to discuss N. Korea during China visit next week
-
S. Korea votes in favor of Palestinian bid for UN membership