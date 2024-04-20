Vice FM visits UAE for talks on economic, energy cooperation

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (left) holds talks with UAE Minister of State, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, at his office on April 19. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun has visited the United Arab Emirates for discussions on strengthening cooperation in core areas of mutual interest, his office said Saturday.

Kim met with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday for talks on boosting cooperation in the areas of economy, peaceful nuclear power, the defense industry and energy, according to the ministry.

Kim requested Abu Dhabi's support for South Korean firms in the process of expanding their ties in areas such as trade, construction, health care and climate change, it added.

He also said the countries should closely cooperate for regional and global peace and stability. (Yonhap)