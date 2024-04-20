Details of meeting between Yoon, opposition leader undecided: presidential office

Details, including the time and form, of a proposed meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung have yet to be set, the presidential office said Saturday.

In a message to the press, Yoon's office also dismissed media reports that the date for what would be their first-ever meeting has been confirmed.

On Friday, the presidential office said Yoon proposed holding the meeting next week after congratulating Lee of the Democratic Party and other party members on their victory in the April 10 parliamentary elections.

Lee was quoted as thanking Yoon for the invitation and suggested holding the meeting at the earliest date possible.

The Yoon-Lee meeting, if realized, will be the first such meeting since the president took office in May 2022.

Lee has repeatedly called for talks with the president, but Yoon has shown little appetite for sitting down with his former rival during the 2022 presidential election.

The need to cooperate with the opposition has grown, however, after the DP-led opposition won a landslide victory in the general elections, securing 192 seats versus the ruling People Power Party's 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. (Yonhap)