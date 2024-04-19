Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote

    Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote
  2. 2

    Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low

    Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
  3. 3

    Will tug-of-war between doctors, government end soon?

    Will tug-of-war between doctors, government end soon?
  4. 4

    Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth

    Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth
  5. 5

    Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen

    Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen
  1. 6

    [Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this year

    [Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this year
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Hyundai's full hybrid edge to pay off amid slow transition to pure EVs

    [KH Explains] Hyundai's full hybrid edge to pay off amid slow transition to pure EVs
  3. 8

    North Korea removes streetlights along cross-border roads with South

    North Korea removes streetlights along cross-border roads with South
  4. 9

    Russia's denial of entry of S. Korean national unrelated to bilateral ties: Seoul official

    Russia's denial of entry of S. Korean national unrelated to bilateral ties: Seoul official
  5. 10

    Farming households dip below 1m for first time in 2023

    Farming households dip below 1m for first time in 2023
지나쌤

Chinese man behind drug scam targeting teens nabbed in Cambodia

By Yonhap

Published : April 19, 2024 - 21:12

    • Link copied

This photo, provided by the National Intelligence Service on Thursday, shows drugs seized by authorities. This photo, provided by the National Intelligence Service on Thursday, shows drugs seized by authorities.

A Chinese national suspected of supplying drugs that were used for a high-profile scam case, where young students were deceived into consuming drug-laced drinks, has been arrested in Cambodia, South Korea's spy agency said Friday.

The National Intelligence Service, which has been probing the case in cooperation with the Cambodian police, said the 38-year-old charged with supplying methamphetamine to the drug ring that produced and distributed the beverages was apprehended in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Authorities have been investigating the case in which drug-spiked drinks were distributed to teenage students in Seoul's southern Gangnam Ward in April last year, falsely labeled as beverages that can enhance memory and concentration.

The parents of several students who received the drinks were later blackmailed with demands for money and threats to report their children to the police for drug charges.

Some 700 grams of methamphetamine, enough for about 23,000 doses, were also found at the suspect's hideout in Cambodia, according to the NIS.

The suspect had apparently planned to distribute part of those drugs to China and Korea, it added.

The Chinese supplier is expected to be sentenced in a Cambodian court.

In October, a Seoul court sentenced four men who were charged in the drug scam to heavy prison terms ranging from seven to 15 years. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines