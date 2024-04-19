LG CNS teams up with Yonsei University to nurture AI specialists

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon (center right), Yonsei University President Yoon Dong-sup (center left), and other officials pose for a photo after signing an agreement to jointly establish an academic department at Yonsei University's Underwood Hall, Thursday. (LG CNS)

South Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS announced Friday that it has partnered with Yonsei University to establish a new Master's degree program dedicated to nurturing intelligent data and optimization specialists.

During the signing ceremony on Thursday, LG CNS Chief Executive Officer Hyun Shin-gyoon and Yonsei University President Yoon Dong-sup agreed on creating the Department of Intelligent Data and Optimization at Yonsei University.

“We will focus on nurturing DX specialists who can innovate business for corporate clients on the DX site," Hyun said. DX refers to digital transformation.

Yoon also said the school expects to "lead Korea's industrial innovation and produce competitively skilled talent," through the establishment of the new program.

According to LG CNS, the master's program is set up with the goal of fostering digital transformation specialists and will focus on providing applied training to tackle challenges in logistics, distribution and manufacturing through advanced digital solutions.

The curriculum will encompasses essential areas including data analysis, mathematical optimization and supply chain management, the company added.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will be guaranteed employment at LG CNS.

LG CNS will deploy a team of experts specializing in data, artificial intelligence, and smart logistics to enhance the academic experience. Underscoring its commitment in fostering future technology leaders, the company will be providing full scholarships and research grants to the students as well.

Yonsei University will oversee the curriculum development, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience that aligns with the industry’s demand, the company added.

The master's program will start from the second semester this year, and the school will take applications until April 26.

Meanwhile, the latest agreement marks the third collaboration between LG CNS and South Korean universities. LG CNS agreed to establish similar academic programs: in security engineering with Chung-Ang University and AI data science with Korea University.