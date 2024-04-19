S. Korea not invited to G7 summit meeting this year: sources

Most Popular
-
1
1 in 3 Koreans live alone, family types becoming diverse
-
2
Korea, Japan finance chiefs vow to tame rampant FX market volatility
-
3
K-pop singer lost consciousness after being hit by foul ball, cancels show
-
4
K-pop group's manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theater dressing room
-
5
Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote
-
6
Korean Muslim YouTuber's plan to build mosque in Incheon goes viral
-
7
Why is Apple Pay struggling to get purchase in Korea?
-
8
Yoon's office denies considering liberal figures for key posts
-
9
Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] BTS pop-up event to come to Seoul
S. Korea not invited to G7 summit meeting this year: sourcesBy Yonhap
Published : April 19, 2024 - 11:19
South Korea appears not to have been invited to this year's summit of the Group of Seven countries set for June in Italy, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
South Korea was "not included" in a list of countries invited to the upcoming summit set to take place in Apulia, Italy, from June 13-15, the sources said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Italy is serving as the rotating presidency of the G7 for this year.
The Korean government was reportedly in consultation with Italy over the potential participation in the G7 summit as it has been pushing for a "G7 Plus" initiative to expand its role and responsibilities as one of the world's major middle powers.
South Korea's efforts, however, appear to have fallen through as Italy is said to have invited countries related to the core agendas of discussions in the upcoming summit, which include African development assistance and migrants, as well as the Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.
Earlier, South Korea was also excluded from this week's meeting of G7 foreign ministers. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
-
Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces amid explosions
-
Will tug-of-war between doctors, government end soon?