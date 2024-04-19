S. Korea not invited to G7 summit meeting this year: sources

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (5th from left on the bottom row) poses for photos with global leaders during a group photo session at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. (Presidential Office)

South Korea appears not to have been invited to this year's summit of the Group of Seven countries set for June in Italy, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

South Korea was "not included" in a list of countries invited to the upcoming summit set to take place in Apulia, Italy, from June 13-15, the sources said.

The G7 consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Italy is serving as the rotating presidency of the G7 for this year.

The Korean government was reportedly in consultation with Italy over the potential participation in the G7 summit as it has been pushing for a "G7 Plus" initiative to expand its role and responsibilities as one of the world's major middle powers.

South Korea's efforts, however, appear to have fallen through as Italy is said to have invited countries related to the core agendas of discussions in the upcoming summit, which include African development assistance and migrants, as well as the Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.

Earlier, South Korea was also excluded from this week's meeting of G7 foreign ministers. (Yonhap)