Korean art gets spotlight at Venice Biennale 2024

Korean art has come to the forefront at the Venice Biennale 2024 that kicked off Wednesday with a variety of exhibitions featuring Korean artists. The world’s most prominent art exhibition that takes place every two years opened under the theme “Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere” at the Giardini and Arsenale venues.

The main exhibition of the biennale curated by Adriano Pedrosa includes four Korean artists -- -- Kim Yun-shin, Lee Kang-seung, Chang Woo-soung and Lee Qoe-de – among some 330 artists. The overarching title “Stranieri Ovunque -- Foreigners Everywhere” for the exhibition has several meanings, according to the Biennale organization.

“First of all, that wherever you go and wherever you are, you will always encounter foreigners — they/we are everywhere. Secondly, that no matter where you find yourself, you are always truly, and deep down inside, a foreigner,” it said.

Along with the main exhibition, a total of 88 national pavilions are part of the biennale. These national pavilions may or may not present an exhibition related to the biennale's main overarching theme. The Korean pavilion this year is presenting “Koo Jeong A -- Odorama Cities” curated by Lee Seol-hui and Jacob Fabricius.