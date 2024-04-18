Seoul Business Agency CEO says SNS marketing essential for SME

Kim Hyeon-woo, CEO of Seoul Business Agency, gives speeches during the Global Business Forum held in Seoul, Thursday. (The Korea Herald)

Small business owners are now required to wear a second hat as an online content creator to increase engagement with young consumers, the head of Seoul Business Agency, a business support institution run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said at the Global Biz Forum held in Seoul, Wednesday.

The GBF, organized by The Korea Herald, is an association of experts from various fields such as business leaders, scholars, diplomats and celebrities, who come together to provide comprehensive views on industrial changes.

Kim Hyeon-woo, Seoul Business Agency CEO, shared his experience of organizing the Seoul Con event last year, which was aimed at promoting the city's small and medium-sized businesses.

"We boldly advocated for leveraging influencers from platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram for promotional campaigns, due to their unparalleled reach among the youth," Kim said.

Some 3,161 influencers from 58 countries worldwide encountered products from local businesses and introduced them on their social media platforms

"Investing in marketing efforts through social media is to appeal not just to immediate customers but also to potential customers ten or twenty years down the line," Kim said.

He also highlighted the importance of the government's engagement in new media platforms to support small businesses lacking resources to carry out independent initiatives.