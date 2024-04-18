Rolex thief claims to be have ‘too low an IQ’ to know better

Most Popular
Rolex thief claims to be have ‘too low an IQ’ to know betterBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 18, 2024 - 14:55
Three South Korean men under trial for stealing an expensive watch have pleaded for leniency, with one of the defendants claiming to have too low an IQ to have had a clear idea of what he was getting himself into.
Jeju District Court on Wednesday held a hearing on a 19-year-old man who stole a Rolex watch worth about 19 million won ($13,800) in Jeju city, along with his two accomplices, both aged 20. The suspects were caught while trying to sell the watch at a pawn shop in another part of the city.
The three defendants pleaded guilty, but asked the court for leniency, citing their young age. Their lawyer said one of the 20-year-old suspects has an IQ of 74, and took part in the crime "by mistake."
In the incident that took place on March 1, the 19-year-old defendant tricked the victim by saying he wished to check the state of the watch, then took the Rolex without paying. Investigation showed that the two 20-year-olds were friends, and the younger defendant had acquainted them through school.
The prosecution requested a one-year prison term to the two 20-year-olds.
For the 19-year-old who actually stole the watch, the prosecution requested a prison term from eight months in jail to one year and six months in jail. This is because he had been a legal minor at the time of the crime and was subject to the Juvenile Act.
The defendants are slated to be sentenced on May 17.
