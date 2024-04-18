[Photo News] Lotte's bid on secondary battery

Most Popular
[Photo News] Lotte's bid on secondary batteryBy Korea Herald
Published : April 18, 2024 - 13:58
Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (second from right) inspects Lotte Energy Materials’ copper foil output in Malaysia, Wednesday. The copper foil production sites are capable of producing up to 60,000 tons of battery-grade copper foil for use in electric vehicle cells, accounting for some 75 percent of the company's total copper foil manufacturing capacity. Lotte Group has been recently increasing its investment in the overseas copper foil manufacturing facilities to boost the production of battery-grade copper foil, one of the group’s four main growth engines. (Lotte Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
