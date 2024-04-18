S. Korean envoy discusses upcoming Africa summit, climate change with Algerian officials

Most Popular
S. Korean envoy discusses upcoming Africa summit, climate change with Algerian officialsBy Yonhap
Published : April 18, 2024 - 09:19
South Korea's envoy for climate met with top government officials in Algeria earlier this week and discussed an upcoming summit with African nations and other environmental issues, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Kim Hyo-eun, ambassador and deputy foreign minister on climate change, met with Lounes Magramane, the secretary general of Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, on Wednesday.
Kim invited Algeria to the South Korea-Africa summit, set for June 4-5, and asked for his country's attention for what will be the first such leaders' gathering in Seoul involving African nations.
Magramane expressed his willingness to cooperate with South Korea for the successful hosting of the summit, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
On Tuesday, Kim also met with Fazia Dahleb, minister of environment and renewable energy, and Rabea Kharfi, president of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and discussed joint efforts to respond to various challenges stemming from climate change. (Yonhap)
