Senior trade officials from S. Korea, US discuss 3-way talks with Japan

Senior trade officials from South Korea and the United States discussed preparations for the upcoming three-way talks of industry chiefs with Japan, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.

The discussion was made as Deputy Minister for Trade Yang Byeong-nae met with officials from the US Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative during his three-day visit to Washington this week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Seoul and Washington also discussed details of the anticipated trilateral industry ministers' meeting with Japan and the South Korea-US Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue, both slated for the first half of 2024.

The SCCD is a regular ministerial forum designed to discuss the promotion of resilient supply chains for key products, including semiconductors, batteries and critical minerals.

"We have identified positive public perceptions regarding South Korean firms' investment in the US (during the meetings)," Yang said in a statement.

"Amid the growing uncertainties in policies due to the trend in the global economy and the US presidential election, we plan to make proactive efforts to address concerns and support South Korean firms' business operations in the US," Yang said. (Yonhap)