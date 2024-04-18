Senior trade officials from S. Korea, US discuss 3-way talks with Japan

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon sorry for shortcomings but insists policies were right
-
2
1 in 3 Koreans live alone, family types becoming diverse
-
3
S. Korea ‘strongly’ protests Japan’s claim over Dokdo in diplomatic bluebook
-
4
US 'incredibly concerned' about suspected NK-Iran military ties
-
5
Korean won weakens amid heightened uncertainty
-
6
Korea, Japan finance chiefs vow to tame rampant FX market volatility
-
7
Seoul says will cut power to porn festival planned on Han River
-
8
Sewol victims commemorated on tragedy's 10th anniversary
-
9
Chanel, Louis Vuitton see muted growth in Korea
-
10
K-pop group's manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theater dressing room
Senior trade officials from S. Korea, US discuss 3-way talks with JapanBy Yonhap
Published : April 18, 2024 - 09:13
Senior trade officials from South Korea and the United States discussed preparations for the upcoming three-way talks of industry chiefs with Japan, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.
The discussion was made as Deputy Minister for Trade Yang Byeong-nae met with officials from the US Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative during his three-day visit to Washington this week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Seoul and Washington also discussed details of the anticipated trilateral industry ministers' meeting with Japan and the South Korea-US Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue, both slated for the first half of 2024.
The SCCD is a regular ministerial forum designed to discuss the promotion of resilient supply chains for key products, including semiconductors, batteries and critical minerals.
"We have identified positive public perceptions regarding South Korean firms' investment in the US (during the meetings)," Yang said in a statement.
"Amid the growing uncertainties in policies due to the trend in the global economy and the US presidential election, we plan to make proactive efforts to address concerns and support South Korean firms' business operations in the US," Yang said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea, Japan finance chiefs vow to tame rampant FX market volatility
-
Yoon's office denies considering liberal figures for key posts
-
Russia, China efforts won't halt new NK sanctions monitoring: US envoy